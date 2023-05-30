Warming to upper 80s for Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve got a nice start to the morning with temperatures starting off in the mid 60s as of 5 a.m. We’ll warm up to the upper 80s later today with only minimal chances for pop up showers. The coverage of rain/storms will increase later this week, especially on Thursday.

For now we are going with 50% rain/storm coverage for Thursday so there will still be some of you that won’t see any rain but it does give your area the best chance. Weekend weather is calling for scattered storms with 20-30% coverage both days. Highs will be around 90 degrees with mornings turning more humid and rising to the 70 degree mark.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.