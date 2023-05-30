Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Wilmer man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt

Paul Patrick Samson
Paul Patrick Samson(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilmer man in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping of a child.

Deputies were called to the incident on Danner Road in Wilmer on Sunday. According to authorities, the child’s mother said she saw Paul Patrick Samson trying to entice her child to leave with him. She reportedly ran to the child and pulled her from Samson’s grip, according to sheriff’s office Samson left the scene in his vehicle and the mother called 911, the MCSO said.

Samson was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on a charge of first-degree attempted kidnapping, according to jail records. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday

“We have received several calls about Samson after his arrest,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “If you see something, say something. Because of this mother’s quick response to reporting, we were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.”

Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

Argument at Mobile bar leads to stabbing, police say
MPD: Woman takes girl’s cell phone, tells daughter to assault girl
Helicopter crash near Dauphin Island
Michael Daughtry
Man accused of selling vehicles without permission