Wilmer man arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt

WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wilmer man in connection with the alleged attempted kidnapping of a child.

Deputies were called to the incident on Danner Road in Wilmer on Sunday. According to authorities, the child’s mother said she saw Paul Patrick Samson trying to entice her child to leave with him. She reportedly ran to the child and pulled her from Samson’s grip, according to sheriff’s office Samson left the scene in his vehicle and the mother called 911, the MCSO said.

Samson was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Monday on a charge of first-degree attempted kidnapping, according to jail records. His bond hearing is set for Wednesday

“We have received several calls about Samson after his arrest,” said Sheriff Paul Burch. “If you see something, say something. Because of this mother’s quick response to reporting, we were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.”

Additional charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.

