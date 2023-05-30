Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Woman arrested for assaulting hospital staff

Tashjiana Howard
Tashjiana Howard(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been arrested for striking one staff ember and assaulting another with bodily fluids at Mobile Infirmary, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to Mobile Infirmary at 10:00 p.m. on Monday in response to an assault call.

Police discovered that Tashjiana Howard, 33, had allegedly struck a staff member and assaulted another by expelling bodily fluids, according to authorities.

Howard was arrested for second degree assault as well as four outstanding warrants for traffic violations, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Dean Hazard (left) and Robert Butler (right)
MCSO: 2 Dauphin Island public works employees charged with trafficking cocaine

Latest News

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
House armed services committee launches investigation into space command decision
2 brothers shoot each other on Memorial Day
In April, the Alabama House voted 83-5 in favor of legislation that would extend a 2021 ban on...
Ivey signs bill setting new limits on Alabama’s transgender student athletes
Argument at Mobile bar leads to stabbing, police say