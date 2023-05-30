Woman arrested for assaulting hospital staff

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been arrested for striking one staff ember and assaulting another with bodily fluids at Mobile Infirmary, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded to Mobile Infirmary at 10:00 p.m. on Monday in response to an assault call.

Police discovered that Tashjiana Howard, 33, had allegedly struck a staff member and assaulted another by expelling bodily fluids, according to authorities.

Howard was arrested for second degree assault as well as four outstanding warrants for traffic violations, according to jail records.

