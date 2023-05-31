Advertise With Us
12 year old shot, killed in Troy shooting

Troy police car
(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Troy on Tuesday, and a 15-year-old suspect is being charged with reckless murder.

According to Troy Police, on Tuesday, the Troy Police Department responded to the 900 block of Pike County Lake Road in reference to a report of a male subject being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy on the scene who had died from a gunshot wound. Several juveniles were on the scene at the time of the shooting and were transported to the Troy Police Department.

Officers located the gun that was fired and determined that the gun was reported stolen on May 29 from a vehicle in Troy.

After further investigation, a 15-year-old male is being charged with reckless murder and breaking and entering of a vehicle. Also, a 17-year-old male is being charged with one count of breaking and entering of a motor vehicle. In addition, a 16-year-old male who was not on the scene at the time of the shooting turned himself in at the Troy Police Department and has been charged with breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

All three suspects are being held at a juvenile detention facility pending court hearings.

No further information is available at this time.

