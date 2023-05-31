Advertise With Us
Alabama softball team in OKC to compete in Women’s College World Series

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama Softball team is in Oklahoma City getting ready to compete in the Women’s College World Series.

The team was all smiles as they prepared to board their plane Tuesday.

“This has been the most gratifying season of my career. This is group is selfless, servant leaders, filled with mulita. I just cannot say enough good things about this group,” said Coach Patrick Murphy.

Some diehard softball fans were waiting for the team at the airport to cheer them on and wish them well. The team shook hands, posed for pictures with fans, and thanked them for their support.

Suzette Hughes showed up at the airport to support the softball team more than an hour before they arrived.

“They’re awesome, everybody. The sisterhood, you feel it from the stands just how much they love each other. Murph and the whole staff, we’re just so supportive and so behind them. We want them to bring it all back. Roll Tide,” Hughes told WBRC.

This is Alabama’s 14th trip to the Women’s College World Series.

The Tide hits the field Thursday to play Tennessee at 11 a.m. in the Women’s College World Series.

