Fugitive Files Arrest: Man accused of wounding 3 bystanders in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left three women injured earlier this month.

Michael Royal of Mobile was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday morning. He faces three counts of first-degree assault.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened May 2. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers received a report of two women with gunshot wounds at University Hospital. Officers later learned that a third victim who had been grazed by gunfire was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.

According to police, there had been a fight between two women in the 1000 block of Griffin Circle. Authorities said that Royal fired his gun to break up the fight and unintentionally shot three bystanders who were not involved in the fight.

The three women suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Royal’s bond hearing is set for Friday, jail records show.

