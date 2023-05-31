Healthy Living with USA Health: The Basics

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - USA Health’s Women and Children’s Hospital is partnering up with the United Way of Southwest Alabama on an initiative project called “The Basics”. The program aims to help parents and children during the first three years of the child’s life when 80% of brain growth occurs.

We were joined by Deborah Curry, Program Manager for United Way of Southwest Alabama, and Cathy McCurley, Nurse Manager at USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital, to talk about the program.

To learn more, and to sign up for their newsletter, head on over to https://uwswa.org/the-basics.

