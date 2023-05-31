Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

‘Less worries’: Single mom wins $1 million after trip to store to buy thermometer for sick son

Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.
Diane Babbin collects her $1 million prize with her family on May 24.(Pennsylvania Lottery)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LATROBE, Pa. (Gray News) – A single mom in Pennsylvania won $1 million, thanks to a quick stop at the store to buy a thermometer for her sick son.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery, certified nursing assistant Diane Babbin won the big prize April 28.

That day, Babbin said her teenage son was sick with a fever, so Babbin asked her mother to go to Shop ‘n Save in Latrobe to pick up a thermometer and a scratch-off ticket.

Babbin and her two teenagers live with her parents.

Babbin said she and her mother always play scratch-offs together.

Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.
Diane Babbin poses with her mom on May 24 after winning $1 million.(Pennsylvania Lottery)

“My mom ended up scratching the ticket in the car and called me saying, ‘You have to come get me. I can’t drive home.’ I said, ‘What’s wrong?’ She’s a senior, and she was in shock!” Babbin said.

After scratching the ticket, Babbin’s mother saw they had won $1 million.

“My mom apologized that she scratched the ticket without me because we usually scratch them together. When I got there, I asked her about the thermometer, and she was in such shock that she forgot to buy it,” Babbin said.

Babbin collected her prize on May 24. The Shop n’ Save store that sold the winning ticket also received a $5,000 bonus.

Babbin told lottery officials she plans to likely buy a home with the winnings, but for now, “it just means less worries.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

FILE - An Amber Alert has been canceled in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee after she...
Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old girl in Wisconsin found safe
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
Biden approves a new $300M military aid package for Ukraine
House vote next hurdle for debt limit plan
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water