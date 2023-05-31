Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

A look at the Downtown Mobile real estate market with Roberts Brothers

A look at the Downtown Mobile real estate market with Roberts Brothers
A look at the Downtown Mobile real estate market with Roberts Brothers
By Joe Emer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather is heating up and so is the real estate market in downtown Mobile. Our friends at Roberts Brothers Real Estate joined us on Studio10 to share some thoughts on living downtown. Nichole Patrick is one of the top selling REALTORS on the Gulf Coast.

Click on the video link to see discussion and her answers to some of the following questions:

-In the last decade, Downtown Mobile has exploded with art, entertainment, shops, breweries, restaurants and more. In general, how has this impacted the real estate market downtown?

-For those looking to live downtown, what type of options do they have?

-If someone is looking to purchase one of those condos you just mentioned, anything specific they should be aware of?

-What about from an investor standpoint? Can you talk a little bit about long and short term rentals?

If you have any questions or need information about downtown living or Real Estate anywhere on the Gulf Coast... you can find a Roberts Brothers agent using the link below:

robertsbrothers.com

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

A look at the Downtown Mobile real estate market with Roberts Brothers
A look at the Downtown Mobile real estate market with Roberts Brothers
Healthy Living: The Basics
Healthy Living: The Basics
Free family movie nights on Dauphin Island
Free family movie nights on Dauphin Island
‘Dare to Choose Happy’ by Darienne Mobley
‘Dare to Choose Happy’ by Darienne Mobley