Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Low pressure area in Gulf will bring increasing rain chances

Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 31, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 31, 2023
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are calm and quiet starting off this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s. Rain chances have crept back in, with an isolated chance (20%) for this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, we will stay mild and mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping down into the 60s.

An area of low pressure to the southeast, situated over the Gulf, will impact our forecast over the next few days. The Florida Panhandle and the coastal areas will see the biggest impacts. Rain chances are at 50% for tomorrow, with the highest chances being later in the day and for our coastal areas. Rip current risks will also jump to HIGH tomorrow, so be cautious if spending time at the beach.

Looking ahead, we will stay unsettled in the 20-30% range into the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, the NHC is monitoring that area of low pressure in the Gulf. Chances of development are LOW (20%) for the next 7 days.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 31, 2023
Midday Weather Update for Wednesday May 31, 2023
Morning Weather Outlook for Wednesday May 31, 2023
We’ll reach upper 80s again
Morning Weather Outlook for Wednesday May 31, 2023
Morning Weather Outlook for Wednesday May 31, 2023
Next Weather for Tuesday May 30 from FOX10 News
Thursday storms possible