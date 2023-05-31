Low pressure area in Gulf will bring increasing rain chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are calm and quiet starting off this morning. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s. Rain chances have crept back in, with an isolated chance (20%) for this afternoon and evening.

Overnight, we will stay mild and mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping down into the 60s.

An area of low pressure to the southeast, situated over the Gulf, will impact our forecast over the next few days. The Florida Panhandle and the coastal areas will see the biggest impacts. Rain chances are at 50% for tomorrow, with the highest chances being later in the day and for our coastal areas. Rip current risks will also jump to HIGH tomorrow, so be cautious if spending time at the beach.

Looking ahead, we will stay unsettled in the 20-30% range into the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, the NHC is monitoring that area of low pressure in the Gulf. Chances of development are LOW (20%) for the next 7 days.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.