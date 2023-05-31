Advertise With Us
MCSO makes second arrest in 2022 Chickasaw murder

Trevion Damon Smiley-Collins
Trevion Damon Smiley-Collins(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo and Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MCSO said they have made a second arrest in the murder of Tristan Michael Bohannon back in October of 2022.

Trevion Damon Smiley-Collins, 18, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree robbery and murder in connection to the 2022 Chickasaw case, according to jail records.

Smiley-Collins is the second suspect arrested after Joseph Timmons was arrested back in December.

MCSO said Smiley-Collins is also charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance.

