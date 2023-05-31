Mobile County in ‘serious’ discussions with company to develop water park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A private company is in “serious discussions” about developing a water theme park at the sports complex off of Halls Mill Road, according to Mobile County Commission President Connie Hudson.

It is an idea that has been kicked around for more than a year, but Hudson said the negotiations have reached an advanced stage.

“There have been several discussions,” she said. “This is very serious. So it’s not just inquiries. A lot of work has gone into this.”

Hudson declined to name the company, but she said it has experience running water parks. She said a deal could be weeks away. She said it likely would involve a long-term lease of 50 acres and would be along the lines of Waterville in Gulf Shores or Tropic Falls in Foley, perhaps with zip lines and retail.

The county might provide incentives, such as water and sewer hookups and road improvements, Hutson said. But she assed that the costs would be relatively low since the county is doing a lot of that work already to serve a planned swimming center on the site.

Hudson said that in addition to providing an entertainment option for Mobile County families, a water park on the property would help make the facility more competitive in attracting youth soccer tournaments.

“I think it would be a great thing as an amenity at the sportsplex,” she said. “You know, we’re bringing in a lot of families, coming from out of town – some of them out of state. And so, typically with youth sports, it’s a whole family affair. Everybody comes. And so what we want to be is a destination in the respect that we can offer something for everybody when their soccer tournaments are going on.”

Yolanda Portis, whose grandchildren were enjoying the splashpad at Tricentennial Park on Wednesday, said the kids would love a water park nearby.

“The water park, with the slides and stuff, I love it myself,” she said. “‘Cause I’m a big kid at heart.”

Mobile resident Sheeka Mose agreed.

“Well, I think it’ll be a great idea,” she said. “People won’t have to travel all the way across the bay down here from their home in Mobile. So I think it’d be a good idea.”

While a water park would be a cherry on top, the complex itself has much work to be done. Currently, the property has three lighted soccer fields, insufficient to lure top tournaments. Hudson said the fields also have been plagued by poor drainage, prompting the commission to hire an engineering firm to make recommendations for mitigating the flooding issues.

Those same drainage problems have complicated plans for a championship-level field with artificial turf and bleachers for 1,400 fans. Hudson said the county may put that off in favor of all or part of what originally was Phase 3 – five additional soccer fields and parking. That portion of the project would not require additional subsurface earthwork, she said.

Hudson said the “slow going” is frustrating and noted that rising costs have bogged down the project further.

“My goal is to get as many fields done as quickly as possible because our community is really demanding it,” she said. “The demand is so great out there.”

Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, said soccer tournaments are big revenue generators for the cities and counties that host them.

“You bring in teams to town that spend money here, but you have to have the facilities first,” he said.

Corte said that in addition to soccer, the sports complex off of Halls Mill Road has been used for lacrosse, disc golf – even flag football.

“Sports tourism is just on fire right now, and has been since the end of the pandemic,” he said. “And our trends are showing that it’s gonna continue to grow, which means millions of dollars come into your community, even on a few weekends of these kinds of tournaments.”

Hudson said the County Commission did not budget any more for soccer fields in the current fiscal year, choosing instead to put $10 million into a planned aquatics center to be located next to the soccer fields. That will include a 25-yard-by-50-meter outdoor pool and a six-lane indoor warmup pool, with 100 parking spaces. Long term, the county hopes to build an indoor competition pool with 645 seats for spectators and additional parking.

Corte said that also will fill a big hole.

“It’s another sports venue that we really don’t have,” he said.

That project, too, is contingent on funding. Hudson estimated it is about $5 million short. Otherwise, she said, the aquatics center is 90 percent designed and could be put up for bid on July 1 with a groundbreaking in September.

“We’re right around the corner. … But we can’t bid a project unless the funding’s in place,” she said.

