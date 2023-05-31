Mobile International Airport celebrates inaugural flight for Avelo Airlines

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile officially said “hello to Avelo” Wednesday morning as the airline celebrated its inaugural flight.

As the airline will now call Mobile International Airport home and will offer direct flights to the city of Orlando.

“It’s super exciting. Our customers most importantly are super excited. Our crew is excited. And it’s finally time for Mobile to say hello to Avelo,” Head of Communications Jim Olson said.

The announcement was made for the new airline back in March. And the buzz only grew from there. The 29-dollar introductory price didn’t hurt.

As passengers got ready to make history, they agreed. It’s good for the city of Mobile to have more travel options.

“This is always exciting. New airlines. New routes. Especially in Mobile. Bringing more flights here. More destinations are always a good thing. We like to travel. We like to take the kids places. So, the more, the merrier,” Nathan Streyle said.

A water salute helped to send the plane off as the pilot and passengers waved and said goodbye. And the airline believes this is the start of a beautiful partnership.

“I call it the smile test. And we’re just seeing lots and lots of smiles today. That’s not something you always see in the airline industry. In the airline world, we love seeing smiles. Our customers are happy and they’re going to the happiest place on earth. But the good news is, I think we’re going to see smiles on every flight,” Olson said.

After today, this flight will be available twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

