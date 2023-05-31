Advertise With Us
Mother saves daughter from alleged kidnapper by yanking her from his grip

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WILMER, Ala. (WALA) - A man suspected of trying to kidnap a child in Wilmer is behind bars Tuesday.

Mobile County Sheriff’s Office was called out Sunday to Danner Road, and they said thanks to the mother’s fast response, they were able to quickly make an arrest.

Paul Samson, 64, is charged with 1st degree attempting to kidnap for allegedly trying to entice a child to leave with him. Investigators said the child’s mother caught Samson with her daughter, and the mother pulled her from Samson’s grip.

MCSO said Samson then drove away. That’s when the mother called 911.

Monday, an arrest was made, and Sheriff Paul Burch said, “Because of this mother’s quick response to reporting, we were able to identify the suspect and take him into custody.”

Neighbors said the child was playing on a swing-set when Samson allegedly tried taking her.

