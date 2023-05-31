MPD: Suspect tries to elude officers via hole in ceiling

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a robbery suspect who they said tried to elude them by crawling through a hole in the ceiling.

Jeffery Brooks, 62, who police said was wanted on multiple felony warrants, was taken into custody in the 200 block of Lawrence Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Brooks was wanted on multiple felony warrants. When officers tried to take him into custody, police said he resisted arrest and escaped into the ceiling through a hole he created in a hallway bathroom, MPD said.

Officers were able to detain him in an adjacent apartment room and arrested him on charges of burglary, attempting to elude, criminal mischief, failure to obey, resisting arrest and an outstanding warrant, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.