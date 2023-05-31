Advertise With Us
One woman dies after Chunchula house fire

By Daeshen Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHUNCHULA, Ala. (WALA) -A burned frame and a destroyed car is all that’s left after flames ripped through this home on St. Stevens Avenue. Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Rescue was called to the house around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday and spent close to six hours trying to put out the fire.

Neighbors say they heard all the commotion but weren’t sure what was happening.

“I was at the Piggly Wiggly store and a bunch of fire trucks came by and the sheriff came by so we came up here and we couldn’t get through,” said Amanda Ritchie.

Now a day later, the house is still smoldering, and caution tape still surrounds the yard.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died here. One neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera says the woman had a heart of gold. Amanda Ritchie says she didn’t know the homeowner, but the news of her death is devastating to her and the community.

“With everything going on it’s sad to see a life lost especially that way,” said Ritchie. “That’s a bad way to go. It’s just a tragic loss, it’s sad.”

Again, it’s unclear exactly what caused the fire, but the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says so far there are no signs of foul play. The state fire marshal is investigating.

