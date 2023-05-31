Advertise With Us
Pensacola Little Theatre presents ‘Puffs’

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, who also happened to be there. A fast-paced romp through the Seven Increasingly Eventful Years giving you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. Alongside them are the Puffs, a group of well- meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

Fri, June 2, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sat, June 3, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sun, June 4, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Thu, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Fri, June 9, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sat, June 10, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Sun, June 11, 2023 at 2:30 pm

Pensacola Little Theatre 400 South Jefferson Street Pensacola, FL 32502 Pensacolalittletheatre.com

