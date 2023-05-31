Advertise With Us
Recipe: Cranberry Muffins

By Allison Bradley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer/ Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • For the Cranberries:
  • 1 ½ cups dried cranberries
  • 1 orange, zest and juice
  • ½ cup water
  • For the Batter
  • 2 ½ cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 4 tablespoons butter, melted
  • For the Topping:
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 2 tablespoons butter, melted

STEPS:

Combine dried cranberries, orange zest, orange juice, and water in a small pot. Bring to a gentle boil then remove from heat. Allow to rest for 10 minutes then drain.

In a large bowl sift together flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon. Add brown sugar and use a fork to break up any lumps.

In a separate bowl whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla extract and melted butter.

Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredient bowl and stir. Add drained cranberries. Stir until just combined.

Spray muffin pan with non stick spray. Spoon batter into pan.

For the topping: Combine flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and salt in a bowl. Add melted butter and use a fork to stir until butter is worked in and mixture is crumbly.

Evenly distribute topping over batter. Bake at 350 for 35-40 minutes.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

