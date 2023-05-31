Advertise With Us
SpaceX capsule passes over NWFL

Over Panama City Beach
Over Panama City Beach(Dee McRae)
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the pictures and videos we have received and submit your own of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule as it passed over NWFL before splashing down in the Gulf of Mexico south of Panama City. The capsule contained 4 astronauts that had been in space on the International Space Station since being launched aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on top of a Falcon9 rocket on May 21, 2023.

On board the capsule were Axiom Space’s Director of Human Spaceflight Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and ISS commander, leads the mission. Aviator John Shoffner of Knoxville, Tennessee, serves as pilot. The two mission specialists are Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

Axiom Space’s Ax-2 mission continues progress toward the Axiom Station and a sustainable low-Earth orbit economy as humans venture farther for longer duration in space.

