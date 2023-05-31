Thomasville man gets 8-year prison term for child porn distribution

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge in Mobile has sentenced a 42-year-old Thomasville man to eight years in prison on child pornography charges.

U.S. District Judge Kristi Dubose handed the sentence to Dennis Elmo Haskew, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 26, Haskew pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography. According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Haskew created multiple accounts on the social media application SnapChat and used those accounts to send images of child sexual abuse material to other users.

Authorities said a review of Haskew’s various electronic devices revealed that he possessed 793 still images and six videos of child sexual abuse material.

Dubose sentenced Haskew to 10 years of supervised release following his prison term. He was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution to the victims of his crime.

Once released, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will not be allowed to have any contact with minor children, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The FBI and the Jackson Police Department investigated this case.

