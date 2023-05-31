Trendy gifts for dads and grads

Advertise With Us
By Joe Emer
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Father’s Day and Graduation season is upon us, but still not sure what to get your loved ones? Don’t worry, Award-winning Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong joined us to highlight the latest gadgets and coolest trends that top the list this year for Father’s Day and graduation season! He’s featuring some of his must-haves including a portable WiFi device, smart LED outdoor lights, the gift of learning a new language, a trending TV show collection, and a mixed-reality racing game great for all ages!

About Mario Armstrong:

You’ve probably seen Mario on TV as a two-time Emmy Award–winning talk show host and Digital Lifestyle Expert® on NBC’s TODAY Show, CNN, NPR, and more. Or you’ve watched him on Steve Harvey, Inside Edition, Dr. Oz, FUSE and other popular talk shows and news programs where he helps to educate people on how to use technology to enhance their personal and professional lives. Mario is also the host of the Emmy winning Never Settle Show, a web television series that teaches creators how to monetize and market their passions while hustling mindfully. When he’s not playing host, contributor, and expert, he’s living a balanced life, playing husband and father, devouring sushi, meditating, adding to his metal lunchbox collection, and taking his “sneaker head” status to borderline obsessive levels. (Seriously, you wouldn’t believe this guy’s closet.)

