Troopers arrest man after foot chase

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning more on an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper foot chase Tuesday afternoon that ended with one man behind bars.

According to ALEA, the trooper tried to pull over a 2004 Dodge Ram on McDonald Road near Interstate 10 in Mobile County around 3:52 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the driver, 39-year-old James Woodard, got out of his truck and tried to run on foot, but was eventually arrested and taken to Mobile County Metro Jail.

Woodard was cited for several traffic violations. He is also charged with attempt to elude, first-degree possession of marijuana as well as other charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

