Watching the Gulf!

By Jason Smith
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We have an area of disturbed weather that has spun up in the north-central Gulf.

This system is expected to meander towards southwest Florida during the next couple of days. It will mainly be a rainmaker for the Florida Peninsula.

In our area the impacts will be limited, but there will be rain that wraps around into our coastal areas, particularly in the Panhandle.

The rip current risk will also go up to high. So, pay attention to the beach flags!

Otherwise, it will just be cloudy and warm for most of us on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-80s and rain west of Interstate 65 will be sparse.

Friday and through the weekend we will have nice weather. It will be toasty, upper 80s to around 90, but there will be plenty of sun and rain chances will be low.

