We’ll reach upper 80s again

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another quiet morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the mid to upper 60s for most of you as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the upper 80s again with a few showers/storms in the mix.

The coverage of rain today will be in the 20-30% range and could increase to 50% as we move into tomorrow so more of you will have a shot to get some rain in your area but there will also be several locations that may not see rain. We will turn hotter and more humid this weekend with highs of around 90 degrees and morning temps closer to 70. In the Gulf, there’s a Low that we’ll be watching. Odds of tropical development remain low for now

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.