4th Annual Anchor Cross Cancer Center Foundation Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation’s 4th Annual Masquerade Ball
-Saturday, June 10th – Daphne Civic Center – 6-10pm
-Open to the public. Tickets on sale now $75 each.
-Event will feature live music from Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters; an evening of dancing, dinner, and drinks (buffet dinner, open bar)
-Also features a silent auction and an always-entertaining live auction.
-Cancer patients are VIP guests and receive a free ticket into event.
-Presented by Cart Dr. – they are donating a brand new golf cart to auction!
-Fundraising event that provides financial assistance to local cancer patients in need regardless of diagnosis, prognosis or where they receive treatment.
-Unlike national organizations we can ensure your donation stays in our community. 100% of funds raised from donations and local fundraisers go to patient assistance, benefitting cancer patients across the Gulf Coast.
-Last year ACCF awarded 363 patient grants totaling over $134,000
-Examples of financial assistance: utility bills, groceries, copays, prescriptions, medicine/medical supplies, housings, transportation
Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation
29653 Anchor Cross Blvd. Suite B-101
Daphne, AL 36526
Phone (251)513-0062
