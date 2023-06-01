4th Annual Anchor Cross Cancer Center Foundation Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anchor Cross Cancer Foundations Director Joan Kellis joined us on Studio10 to tell us about their upcoming Masquerade Ball.

You are invited to attend! Here’s some information provided by Anchor Cross Cancer Center:

Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation’s 4th Annual Masquerade Ball

-Saturday, June 10th – Daphne Civic Center – 6-10pm

-Open to the public. Tickets on sale now $75 each.

-Event will feature live music from Mr. Big & The Rhythm Sisters; an evening of dancing, dinner, and drinks (buffet dinner, open bar)

-Also features a silent auction and an always-entertaining live auction.

-Cancer patients are VIP guests and receive a free ticket into event.

-Presented by Cart Dr. – they are donating a brand new golf cart to auction!

-Fundraising event that provides financial assistance to local cancer patients in need regardless of diagnosis, prognosis or where they receive treatment.

-Unlike national organizations we can ensure your donation stays in our community. 100% of funds raised from donations and local fundraisers go to patient assistance, benefitting cancer patients across the Gulf Coast.

-Last year ACCF awarded 363 patient grants totaling over $134,000

-Examples of financial assistance: utility bills, groceries, copays, prescriptions, medicine/medical supplies, housings, transportation

Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation

29653 Anchor Cross Blvd. Suite B-101

Daphne, AL 36526

Phone (251)513-0062

www.anchorrossfoundation.org

