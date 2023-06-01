Advertise With Us
Alabama Department of Labor reports economic milestones in 2022

The Alabama Department of Labor says the state hit major economic milestones in 2022.
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has reported multiple milestones over 2022. Secretary of Labor Fitzgerald Washington said more than 2.29 million Alabamians were employed in 2022.

“Our state’s unemployment rate is at the lowest ever in the state’s history at 2.2%, which is a major win for the state,” Washington said.

Washington said the milestones did not come without challenges, adding the pandemic forced the state to cut its workforce down by 25%, which increased demands in unemployment claims.

“If we look at the fact that we processed and pushed out over $5 billion in unemployment benefits to date, that’s more benefits than we have put out in that short period of time than in the last eight years combined,” said Washington.

Workforce sectors like construction, trade and utilities have bounced back from worker shortages, but leisure and hospitality continue to face challenges from the pandemic.

The labor secretary credited the state’s career centers, which serve all 67 counties, for meeting employer and employee needs.

