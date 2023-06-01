Alabama Senate passes bill after quadruple homicide in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX 10 spoke to State Representative Matt Simpson about legislation passed following a quadruple homicide earlier this year in Daphne.

In February, 21-year-old Jared Tarant Smith-Bracy was charged with capital murder after admitting to killing his brother, grandparents and a family friend. Daphne Police say the bodies were found in the Lake Forest area of Daphne. Investigators say Smith-Bracy used a pickax during the brutal attack against one of the victims.

Simpson says Wednesday, the Alabama House of Representatives passed HB76. The bill would allow grandparents and grandchildren to be classified as victims of domestic violence.

Simpson says once signed into law, this bill would allow grandparents to file for restraining orders when needed.

