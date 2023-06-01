Ann Street reopen in Mobile following the completion of a multi-million dollar project

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rebuild of Ann Street between Tennessee and Virginia streets is complete. And Thursday morning, the city of Mobile celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

“It laid down the foundation for what needs to happen in this area. But the other things that need to happen, couldn’t happen if we had not done this part of it. So, it’s a great start,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“I said I wanted to tackle ‘raggedy Ann.’ And when I got home that evening, I got a phone call from someone. They said don’t go on TV and promise stuff that you can’t deliver. Well, today guess what, it’s been delivered.” Council President CJ Small said.

The project features several improvements including the resurfacing of the road.

It also removed and replaced aging infrastructure, improved water, sewer, and drainage systems, and added new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Improving the lives of those who live and work in the area.

“I remember one year, we had a heavy rain and the street flooded and flooded the first floor of the church also. So, I’ve heard that with this new project, and the cages in place, it should handle that volume of water. So, the street shouldn’t flood anymore. That’s good news,” Pastor Robert Matthews said.

The project was funded through the city’s capital improvement program…and mobile county’s pay-as-you-go program with support from MAWSS.

