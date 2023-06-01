Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ann Street reopen in Mobile following the completion of a multi-million dollar project

Thursday morning, the city of Mobile celebrated with a ribbon cutting
Thursday morning, the city of Mobile celebrated with a ribbon cutting.
Thursday morning, the city of Mobile celebrated with a ribbon cutting.(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The rebuild of Ann Street between Tennessee and Virginia streets is complete. And Thursday morning, the city of Mobile celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

“It laid down the foundation for what needs to happen in this area. But the other things that need to happen, couldn’t happen if we had not done this part of it. So, it’s a great start,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said.

“I said I wanted to tackle ‘raggedy Ann.’ And when I got home that evening, I got a phone call from someone. They said don’t go on TV and promise stuff that you can’t deliver. Well, today guess what, it’s been delivered.” Council President CJ Small said.

The project features several improvements including the resurfacing of the road.

It also removed and replaced aging infrastructure, improved water, sewer, and drainage systems, and added new curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and bike lanes.

Improving the lives of those who live and work in the area.

“I remember one year, we had a heavy rain and the street flooded and flooded the first floor of the church also. So, I’ve heard that with this new project, and the cages in place, it should handle that volume of water. So, the street shouldn’t flood anymore. That’s good news,” Pastor Robert Matthews said.

The project was funded through the city’s capital improvement program…and mobile county’s pay-as-you-go program with support from MAWSS.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Michael Cazzie Sellers ... sentenced to time served on wire fraud charge.
Irvington man sentenced to time served for double-dipping on COVID-19 programs
John Rudolph, of New Orleans, sentenced in Mobile, Alabama, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, to 12...
Judge sentences New Orleans man to 12 years for Mobile bank heist that was part of multistate spree
Keairra Nicole Braverman
Brewton PD seeks public’s help finding missing woman
Jeffery Sikes was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Judge sentences 2 additional Walmart arson conspirators to prison