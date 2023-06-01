Advertise With Us
Boy allegedly caught on camera abusing woman’s dogs, MPD makes arrest

MPD says the boy was sent to Strickland.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile homeowner is sharing disturbing video of a boy allegedly caught on camera abusing her dogs.

The woman says she woke up to a loud noise, and a stranger in her backyard.

Emmy Townsend says she’s thankful her two dogs Missy and Cooper weren’t hurt.

Townsend says she couldn’t believe what she saw when she went back and watched the video.

“He was back here treating it like it was his backyard,” Townsend said.

Townsend says it happened two weeks ago, and she confronted the boy.

“I woke up at approximately 6:30 in the morning to find a boy out here throwing my dogs into the pool,” she said. “I came out here and confronted him. He was very just not concerned with what he was doing.”

In the video you can see where the boy appears to kick one dog into the pool and then try to jump on top of the other one.

Townsend says she spoke with the boy’s mother, but didn’t get much of an explanation.

“Yeah his mother apologized for what he did but she basically said she cannot control him,” Townsend said.

Now, Townsend says she doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

“It’s like I can’t sleep at night. I’ve had to go buy extra security cameras. I’ve had to do reinforcements for my fence,” she said. “When I watched that video it broke my heart to know that he did that to my poor dogs. They did not need that.”

According to MPD the 12-year-old boy was sent to Strickland Youth Center.

MPD charged him with trespassing and cruelty to animals.

