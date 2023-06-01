Brewton PD seeks public’s help finding missing woman
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Brewton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Wednesday morning.
Police said Keairra Nicole Braverman was last seen at Burger King in Brewton when she reported to work and left on foot around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
Anyone with information regarding Braverman’s whereabouts or who who may have seen her after 7 a.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212.
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.