Brewton PD seeks public’s help finding missing woman

BREWTON, Ala. (WALA) - The Brewton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman missing since Wednesday morning.

Police said Keairra Nicole Braverman was last seen at Burger King in Brewton when she reported to work and left on foot around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Anyone with information regarding Braverman’s whereabouts or who who may have seen her after 7 a.m. Wednesday is asked to contact the Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212.

