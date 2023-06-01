Dr. Ankit Gulati with Infirmary Health discusses rehabilitation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Dr. Ankit Gulati with Infirmary Health visited the FOX10 News Studios to discuss rehabilitation and says there’s more to it than one might think.

Gulati sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss the types of rehabilitation available, the goals of rehabilitation and who may benefit from it.

He also discusses Infirmary Health’s inpatient rehabilitation locations, J.L. Bedsole/Rotary Rehabilitation Hospital and Colony Rehabilitation Hospital.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.