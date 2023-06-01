Advertise With Us
Family hoping for closure after second arrest in Chickasaw homicide

By Lacey Beasley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - We’re hearing from the family of a man gunned down in Chickasaw back in October.

A new arrest has been made. Trevion Smiley- Collins, 18, is charged with murder, two counts of robbery, and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents revealed on October 21, Chickasaw Police responded to Paul Devine Park for a shooting and found Triston Bohannon with a gunshot wound to the chest.

New documents revealed Smiley-Collins, along with another suspect Joseph Timmons, allegedly met Bohannon at the park to buy marijuana. Investigators said Timmons and Smiley-Collins robbed Bohannon of the drugs and his cell phone, then shot him.

Timmons was arrested back in December for murder and two counts of robbery. He still sits in Metro.

Now, Grace Nichols, Bohannon’s girlfriend, and mother to one of his children, is thankful progress has been made in the case.

“I’m relieved that they caught both of the suspects,” said Nichols.

She is now hoping this can lead to closure not only for her but the children.

“Whenever her and his son are old enough to question it, I want us to be able to give them solid answers,” she said.

Court documents revealed that due to Smiley-Collins’s cell phone activity, investigators were able to place him near the homicide when it happened.

