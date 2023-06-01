Advertise With Us
Former teacher pleads not guilty to sexual relationship with student

By WALA Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former Theodore High School teacher accused of having sex with a student pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

Mobile police arrested Patricia Evans last year after she was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old male student. Evans was a first-year teacher at Theodore, where she was known as Patricia Murray.

A Mobile County grand jury recently indicted her. She’s set for a status hearing on Aug. 8.

