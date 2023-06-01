iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ariel with iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

GRAND FIESTA PARADE- Fri 7pm, downtown Pensacola

Bring the entire family to one of Pensacola’s favorite Fiesta events. In addition to the dozens of local krewes parading, special appearances will be made by a masked DeLuna LXXII, his queen and their court. CLICK HERE

FIESTA BOAT PARADE- Sat 1pm, downtown Pensacola

To watch the colorful cruise from land, the best views will be from Sanders Beach-Corinne Jones Resource Center or Plaza de Luna. CLICK HERE

LIVING HISTORY CREW DRILL- Sat 8am-3pm, USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park, Mobile

Interact with historical WWII reenactors aboard the USS ALABAMA and the USS DRUM. These crewmen hold demonstrations throughout the day, conduct weapons briefings, and share stories told to them by our original crewmen.

The big event of the day happens at 1:00 p.m. when “Call to Battle Stations” is sounded. Grab a spot on the deck of the USS ALABAMA and watch as vintage enemy aircraft fly over and attack the ship. The USS ALABAMA crewmen will defend her with their guns blazing! CLICK HERE

SEA TURTLE BABY SHOWER- Sat 9am-12 noon, Gulfside Pavilion, Pensacola Beach

FREE Family event featuring hands on exhibits and interactive fun to educate all about the nesting habits of sea turtles, other wildlife in our ecosystem and our environment. Free treats and activity booklet! Fun for all ages! CLICK HERE

2nd Annual TOAST A LEGEND- Sat 2pm-6pm, Cedar Street Social Club, downtown Mobile

Toast a Legend will be a celebration honoring the tremendous life of Mobile’s hometown hero, Zackary Wilson Miller II (SEAL). All proceeds from this event will go toward the Zackary Wilson Miller II Memorial Fund to honor Zack and carry his legacy forward and inspire young men and women for years to come. CLICK HERE

