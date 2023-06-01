Judge revokes bond of Semmes murder defendant accused of tampering with ankle monitor

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday revoked the bond of a Semmes man charged with murder.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Jeffery Holley, 28, tried to disable an electronic monitoring device that he was ordered to wear as a condition of bail.

Holley now will be held at Mobile County Metro Jail at least until a grand jury decides whether to indictment him. He and another man, Trevor Lee Dearmon, are charged in the fatal shooting of Alan “Bama” Williams on Kushla Oaks Drive in Eight Mile in February.

There was also testimony Thursday that Holley assaulted his father. The District Attorney’s Office says additional charges are under consideration.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.