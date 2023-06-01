Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

June events with Mobile Parks and Rec

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation department is hosting so many fun activities this spring and summer. Here are just a few events happening in the month of June:

Market in the Park

Every Saturday through July 8

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Prince Tribute Concert

June 7

6 – 9 p.m.

Cooper Riverside Park

ArtWalk

June 9

6 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Mobile

Roll Mobile

June 9

6 – 9 p.m.

Bienville Square

Global Wellness Day

June 10

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cooper Riverside Park

Juneteenth

June 15 & June 19

For more details on the events and to learn more about upcoming activities, click HERE.

