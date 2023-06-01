June events with Mobile Parks and Rec

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation department is hosting so many fun activities this spring and summer. Here are just a few events happening in the month of June:

Market in the Park

Every Saturday through July 8

7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Market in the Park (Mobile Parks & Rec)

Prince Tribute Concert

June 7

6 – 9 p.m.

Cooper Riverside Park

Prince Tribute Concert (Mobile Parks & Rec)

ArtWalk

June 9

6 – 9 p.m.

Downtown Mobile

ArtWalk (Mobile Parks & Rec)

Roll Mobile

June 9

6 – 9 p.m.

Bienville Square

Roll Mobile (Mobile Parks & Rec)

Global Wellness Day

June 10

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cooper Riverside Park

Global Wellness Day (Mobile Parks & Rec)

Juneteenth

June 15 & June 19

Juneteenth (Mobile Parks & Rec)

For more details on the events and to learn more about upcoming activities, click HERE.

