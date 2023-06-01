June events with Mobile Parks and Rec
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation department is hosting so many fun activities this spring and summer. Here are just a few events happening in the month of June:
Market in the Park
Every Saturday through July 8
7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Prince Tribute Concert
June 7
6 – 9 p.m.
Cooper Riverside Park
ArtWalk
June 9
6 – 9 p.m.
Downtown Mobile
Roll Mobile
June 9
6 – 9 p.m.
Bienville Square
Global Wellness Day
June 10
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cooper Riverside Park
Juneteenth
June 15 & June 19
