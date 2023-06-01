Advertise With Us
Keeping a watchful eye on the Gulf

By Michael White
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s a muggier morning on the Gulf Coast with temperatures starting off in the low 70s as of 5 a.m. We’ll climb to the upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a few showers in the mix, but unfortunately we won’t see widespread rain that was originally in the forecast.

The Gulf low is going to produce more rain to the east of our area, and that means more of us will have to water our lawns. Rain coverage will be at 30% today and will drop to almost 0% by the weekend. Highs this weekend will climb into the low 90s so make sure if you have outdoor plans that you have ways to stay hydrated. The Gulf low is the only tropical wave for now and the odds of development with it remain low.

