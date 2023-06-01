Advertise With Us
Local Swimmer wins big at Special Olympics Swim Meet

Emily Evans placed first in three different events at Regionals
By Emily Cochran
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local swimmer brought home some hardware this past spring when she competed in the Regional Special Olympics swim meet. She competed in three different events and came in first place in every one.

Foley High School swimmer Emily Evans is a member of the Gulf Shores Starfish Swim Team. She came in first place in the 50-meter freestyle, the 50-meter backstroke, and the 100-meter 4-man relay when she competed at regionals, which earned her a spot at the state tournament.

Emily spends her days at Gulf Shores Bodenhamer center in the pool. She started swimming when she was five years old and competitively when she was eight. Swimming is one of her favorite things to do.

After placing first in three different events at the Regional Special Olympics, she racked up some metals and blue ribbons, which qualified her to swim at the statewide competition in Troy last month.

Emily swam so well at state, they moved her up to a tougher category. She won bronze in the free-style and silver in both the 50-meter backstroke, and the 100-meter 4-man relay.

Emily is not only a resilient swimmer, but also a resilient young woman. She was born premature weighing one pound eight ounces. Today she’s swimming her way to the top of the leader boards.

Emily was adopted by her mother Jackie who’s one of her biggest cheerleaders along with her coach Misty and her grandmother Karel. They could not be more proud.

“It’s really exciting especially when we were not ever sure that Emily would be able to do any of this so not only did, she has down syndrome, but she was very premature when she was born so she’s amazed us really.”

