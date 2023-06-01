Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Locals hopeful for quiet storm season

By Lee Peck
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On the eve of the start of storm season -- the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a cluster of disorganized storms in the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

It’s never too early to prepare for storm season. Of course the hope it won’t be needed -- but always better safe than sorry.

Many still recall the damage left behind by slow-moving Hurricane Sally nearly three years ago. While we may have a had a break last year -- South Florida took a big hit from Hurricane Ian.

As we prepare for gear up for another storm season -- Richard Dennis will never forget the damage following Category 4 Hurricane Frederic in 1979.

“Downtown and the Oakleigh Historic District area -- power and everything else was out for two to three weeks,” recalled Dennis.

His condo down in Orange Beach also taking on damage from Hurricane Sally.

“Sally wasn’t a bad storm, but it did a lot of damage because it was like a grinding wheel -- it sat there for 24 hours. And of course with a lot of the walkways and everything -- that’s nailed down -- it did damage,” said Dennis.

Locals are hopeful for a safe season.

“It can be unpredictable -- but I’m hoping we have a similar year. We’ve had a good pattern the past couple of years. No big disturbances for our area -- fingers crossed -- prayers above,” said one woman.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
Gulf Shores PD investigating fatal crash involving bicyclist, dump truck
Teen from Jackson killed after collision with dump truck in Gulf Shores
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
MCSO arrests 3 women for gambling

Latest News

YouTube Stories are going away.
YouTube says goodbye to Stories
SpaceX heard around the Gulf Coast
SpaceX heard around the Gulf Coast
Mobile’s most wanted Dubose brothers taken into custody
Mobile’s most wanted Dubose brothers taken into custody
Hurricane season underway tomorrow
Hurricane season underway tomorrow
Former teacher pleads not guilty to sexual relationship with student
Former teacher pleads not guilty to sexual relationship with student