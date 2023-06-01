Locals hopeful for quiet storm season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On the eve of the start of storm season -- the National Hurricane Center is closely watching a cluster of disorganized storms in the Gulf of Mexico. There’s a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

It’s never too early to prepare for storm season. Of course the hope it won’t be needed -- but always better safe than sorry.

Many still recall the damage left behind by slow-moving Hurricane Sally nearly three years ago. While we may have a had a break last year -- South Florida took a big hit from Hurricane Ian.

As we prepare for gear up for another storm season -- Richard Dennis will never forget the damage following Category 4 Hurricane Frederic in 1979.

“Downtown and the Oakleigh Historic District area -- power and everything else was out for two to three weeks,” recalled Dennis.

His condo down in Orange Beach also taking on damage from Hurricane Sally.

“Sally wasn’t a bad storm, but it did a lot of damage because it was like a grinding wheel -- it sat there for 24 hours. And of course with a lot of the walkways and everything -- that’s nailed down -- it did damage,” said Dennis.

Locals are hopeful for a safe season.

“It can be unpredictable -- but I’m hoping we have a similar year. We’ve had a good pattern the past couple of years. No big disturbances for our area -- fingers crossed -- prayers above,” said one woman.

Hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th.

