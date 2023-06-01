Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mobile County sheriff and state lawmaker cracking down on fentanyl trafficking

Alabama Representative Matt Simspon also talked about how Alabama plans to spend nearly $300 million won in opioid settlements last year
By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As fentanyl cases continue rising, state officials are working on ways to prevent the dangerous drug from coming into Alabama.

For the past year or so, officials across the country have warned communities about the dangers of fentanyl.

“In my 35 years, we’ve never seen, you know, the effects of a drug that fentanyl causes to people especially, you know, overdoses,” said Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch.

Sheriff Burch says fentanyl cases have slowed down within the past few months. Since he took office in January, his deputies have made several fentanyl-related arrests. He believes the drug is being bought into the area by way of Interstate 10.

“It’s produced in China, goes to Mexico and then comes across the border. Unfortunately, you know, they basically walk it across and then, you know, I-10 is a major corridor coming from the border and then that’s where we’ve encountered some in the past as well,” Sheriff Burch explains.

State lawmakers are also cracking down on fentanyl. In April, Governor Kay Ivey signed HB1, requiring mandatory minimum sentences for anyone caught and convicted of trafficking fentanyl. Legislators also passed HB82, charging any drug dealer who sells a substance that causes the death of another person with manslaughter.

State Representative Matt Simpson says he’s sponsoring similar legislation created after several officers across the country have been exposed to Fentanyl.

“We can prosecute people from there and to the extent of if that causes the death of an officer we can we can prosecute you for a class A felony,” said Representative Simpson.

Representative Simpson also broke down how the state plans on spending nearly $300 million won in opioid settlements.

“The AG’s office is going to do a lot to combat the public awareness and the addiction process – to kind of get to the users to get them help,” said Simpson.

Both officials plan on working together to protect the state of Alabama.

Anyone in need of help is encouraged to contact Mobile’s Drug Education Council at (251) 478-7855 for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Legislation passed after quadruple homicide in Daphne
Alabama Senate passes bill after quadruple homicide in Daphne
Legislation passed after quadruple homicide in Daphne
Legislation passed after quadruple homicide in Daphne
MPD investigating after 2 people, church hit by gunfire
MPD: Fight leads to 1 shot
Judge revokes bond of Semmes man charged with murder
Judge revokes bond of Semmes murder defendant accused of tampering with ankle monitor