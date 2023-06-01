Advertise With Us
Mobile’s most wanted Dubose brothers taken into custody

The pair have been on the run for several weeks.
Deanta Dubose (left) and Jamarcus Dubose (right)
Deanta Dubose (left) and Jamarcus Dubose (right)(FOX10 News)
By Ariel Mallory
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have arrested both Deanta and Jamarcus Dubose.

The two brothers were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after being on the run for several weeks.

On May 17, FOX10 News Fugitive Files featured the Dubose brothers, both considered to be Mobile’s most wanted.

MPD searching urgently for two of Mobile’s most wanted

Deanta Dubose was picked up on warrants of attempted murder, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, pistol carry without a license, attempting to elude, and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Dubose is being charged with the attempted murder of a 20-year-old male victim at Quick Stop Food Mart on Overlook Road that happened on March 11.

JaMarcus Dubose was picked up on warrants of third-degree domestic violence, two counts of first-degree robbery, attempting to elude, and driving with a suspended license.

The brothers are scheduled to appear in court on these charges Friday.

