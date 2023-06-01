MPD: Fight leads to 1 shot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police said a fight sent one man to a local hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday.

Officers responded to Ascension Providence Hospital around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday regarding a male victim who arrived by personal vehicle with a gunshot wound.

According to authorities, a known male subject had shot the victim at The Crossings at Cottage Hill apartments in the 5700 block of Southland Drive after a fight.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

