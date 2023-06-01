Advertise With Us
MPD investigating after 2 people, church hit by gunfire

(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two male victims were hit by gunfire while walking along Springhill Avenue Wednesday, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police responded to Springhill Avenue near Michael Donald Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities said Solid Rock Ministries Church, located at 1260 Springhill Ave., was struck by gunfire.

Shortly afterward, the two victims arrived at University Hospital with gunshot wounds, according to police. Both subjects reported that they were walking on Springhill Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, authorities said.

The victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

