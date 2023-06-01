Advertise With Us
National Adopt-a-Cat Month in June

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jackson Cunningham, charismatic founder and CEO of the cat-first viral brand, tuft + paw, joined Joe and Jennifer on Studio10 with more information on National Adopts-a-Cat month.

The company is donating a bag of cat litter to an animal shelter for ever Cove litter box sold. Plus, cat parents that participate in this feel-good campaign will get a $50 discount on this best-selling litter box.

You can nominate your local pet shelter to be one of five across the country to receive a special donation of products from tuft + paw during Adopt-a-Cat Month in June! Nominations can be made by emailing purr@tuftandpaw.com

