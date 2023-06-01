Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

National Hurricane Center begins issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two

By Nicholas Herboso
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We are tracking the tropics on the inaugural day of the 2023 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

This system is moving away from our area, so we do not expect any major impacts. However, dangerous surf will be present at area beaches today, with moderate surf tomorrow. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms today, but nothing out of the ordinary except for a few extra clouds. Rain chances are around 30%, with the highest chances being later in the day.

Overnight, we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, with lows dipping down into the 60s.

Looking ahead, rain chances will remain around 20% into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

Our area will see impacts from Gulf low
Our area will see impacts from Gulf low
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday June 1, 2023
Midmorning Weather Update for Thursday June 1, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 1, 2023
Keeping a watchful eye on the Gulf
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 1, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Thursday June 1, 2023