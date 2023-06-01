National Hurricane Center begins issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two

We are tracking the tropics on the inaugural day of the 2023 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Two.

LOCAL IMPACTS:

This system is moving away from our area, so we do not expect any major impacts. However, dangerous surf will be present at area beaches today, with moderate surf tomorrow. We may see a few showers and thunderstorms today, but nothing out of the ordinary except for a few extra clouds. Rain chances are around 30%, with the highest chances being later in the day.

Overnight, we will have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures, with lows dipping down into the 60s.

Looking ahead, rain chances will remain around 20% into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.