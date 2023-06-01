Advertise With Us
Our area will see impacts from Gulf low

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An area of low pressure to the southeast, situated over the Gulf, will impact our forecast today. The Florida Panhandle and the southern areas of Mobile and Baldwin counties will see the biggest impacts. Rain chances are at 30%, with the highest chances being later in the day. Rip current risks have been bumped up to HIGH, so be cautious if spending time at the beach. Mostly cloudy skies will continue into the rest of today, with daytime highs maxing out in the lower-to-mid 80s.

Overnight, we will stay mild and mostly cloudy with overnight lows dipping down into the 60s.

Looking ahead, we will stay unsettled in the 20-30% range into the weekend, and into next week. Temperatures will warm up to near 90 degrees into the weekend.

Tracking the tropics, the NHC is monitoring that area of low pressure in the Gulf. Chances of development are MODERATE (50%) for the next 48 hours. A hurricane hunter is set to investigate this afternoon. Regardless of development, it is expected to move south tonight.

Have a great day!

