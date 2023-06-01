Advertise With Us
Prosecutors to seek death penalty in killing of pregnant woman

33-year-old Marquis Devon McCloud is facing a second charge of capital murder for the child...
By Candace Newman
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREENWOOD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for the man accused of killing a pregnant Jackson county woman, WTVY reports.

Marquis McCloud facing two capital murder charges, one for Anastasia Gilley’s death and the other for her unborn child.

Records show she was four months pregnant.

The Houston County Sheriff says Gilley was shot several times in a field near Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.

He believes she voluntarily left Greenwood with McCloud but tried to escape when they got to Alabama.

McCloud has a lengthy criminal history.

He’s set to appear in court on July 14th for a hearing to determine if the judge will send the case to a grand jury.

