Recipe: Fajita Flank Steak with Marinade

By Allison Bradley
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Recipe: Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 flank steak
  • ⅔ cup fresh lime juice
  • ¼ cup tequila
  • ¼ cup triple sec orange liqueur
  • ¼ cup fresh orange juice
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ¼ cup soy sauce
  • 2 large cloves garlic, crushed
  • 1 tablespoon minced fresh cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Your favorite fajita toppings

STEPS:

1. Combine all ingredients except flank steak, and mix well to create marinade.

2. Pour marinade over steak in shallow glass, plastic or other non-reactive container (a 1-gallon plastic ziplock bag works well). Refrigerate overnight, or up to 24 hours.

3. Remove steak from marinade and grill over indirect heat for 15 minutes on each side, basting occasionally with remaining marinade.

4. When steak is done, remove it from grill and place on a platter. Let sit for 5-10 minutes, then cut across the grain into thin strips. Serve with tortillas, guacamole, sour cream and all your favorite toppings.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

  • 7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391
  • 1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715
  • 112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124
  • 4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020
  • 6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552
  • 7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026
  • 25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

