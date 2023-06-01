SpaceX Dragon landing makes boom heard across the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was the sound heard around the Gulf Coast. A sonic boom startled people close to 10pm Tuesday night and had them looking to the sky.

From Pensacola to Clarke County to West Mobile, many FOX10 viewers sending pictures and videos of a bright light shooting across the sky.

The mystery seems to be solved. It was more than likely the SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule crew coming in for landing.

NASA said the spacecraft splashed down near Panama City around 10pm. The same time so many heard that resounding boom.

The crew had been on a nine day journey to the International Space Station.

Images tweeted by SpaceX showed the capsule’s Gulf landing. A crash that made quite the splash.

The Axiom Mission 2 was only the second all-private mission ever to go to the orbiting outpost.

