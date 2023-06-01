Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlas Pendergraft was arrested and booked into the Middletown, Ohio, jail on a charge of...
2-year-old found wandering alone; mother didn’t want to call police, arrest report says
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Felicia Pierce (left), Lisa Carpenter (middle), and Grace Willis (right)
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrests 3 women for gambling
Man dies in car-train crash in Mobile
One person killed in Saturday morning train accident
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace
SRCSO: Foul play suspected after body found in Pace

Latest News

A poster with pictures of Crown Prince Hussein and his fiancee, Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif is...
Jordan’s crown prince weds scion of Saudi family in ceremony packed with stars and symbolism
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. The...
FDA warns consumers not to use off-brand versions of Ozempic, Wegovy
Jeffery Sikes was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
Judge sentences 2 additional Walmart arson conspirators to prison